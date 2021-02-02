The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Kebbi State has arrested a driver and his assistant whose truck was loaded with 115 bags of Cannabis Sativa, weighing 2.07 tons.

The state Commander of the agency, Peter Odaudu, told the newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday that the suspects were arrested on Sunday by men and officers of the command from Yauri in Yauri Local Government Area of the state.

Odaudu said: “On Sunday around 5:30pm, our men and officers in Yauri Command successfully arrested one Aliyu Muhammad, 28, who is the driver of mini truck (Mitsubishi Kanta), with Osun State plate number: DTN 655 XA; and his assistant, Aminu Sanusi, 30.

“The suspects began their journey from Akure, Ondo State, heading for Sokoto, while concealing 115 bags of cannabis sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp or ‘wee wee’ under different bunches of plantain.”

According to him, the suspects revealed that the alleged owner of the illegal merchandise is in Sokoto, and they only have his phone number.

Odaudu added that they were supposed to call the suspects when they arrived in Sokoto to direct them where to off load his goods.

“This is to send a signal to drug dealers that it is not longer business as usual, and I assure you whoever is found liable and culpable will be prosecuted in,” he said.

The commander called on the general public to assist the command by providing useful information on unsuspecting illicit drug elements, stressing that the informants’ identities would be strictly hidden.

While being interviewed, Muhammad confessed that they had the knowledge of what was in the bags.

“This is the first time we have done such an illicit transportation, and we hope God will intervene and help us so that our punishment will be light,” he said.