The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a fake security agent, Basiru Ibrahim, 39, who specialises in trafficking illicit drugs from Benin Republic through Lagos to Sokoto States.

The agency also intercepted 2,800 bottles of diverse cough syrups after it thwarted attempts to smuggle them into the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Babafemi quoted the Commander, NDLEA in Kebbi State Peter Odaudu, as saying that the fake security agent was arrested with 280kg of skunk and Diazepam.

Odaudu said the suspect was caught on April 3, conveying 140kg of skunk and 140kg of Diazepam in his personal Peugeot 406 saloon car with registration number: Lagos KSF60 BE.

He added that he was arrested at Kingakwai checkpoint at Kamba in Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

According to the commander, the claim by the suspect of being a senior official of the Sokoto State Command of a law enforcement agency is being investigated.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have trafficked drugs three times in the past from Benin Republic for a notorious dealer known as Queen,” Odaudu said.

On the intercepted illicit drugs, the NDLEA spokesman said operatives of the agency in Niger Command thwarted the attempt to smuggle them into the FCT.

Babafemi said a 27-year-old man, Ezema Sunday, who was to take delivery of the consignment was arrested along with another suspect, Nehemiah Isa, from whom 1.3kg of cannabis sativa and 7gm of Nitrazepam were recovered.

He said the operatives recovered 1,020 bottles of CS cough syrup with codeine, 390 bottles of CSP cough syrup with codeine and 1,390 bottles of barcadin cough syrup with codeine from Sunday.

Babafemi said the illicit substances were meant for drug joints in Abuja.

According to him, they are procured from Onitsha and diverted to Morada market Motor Park in Suleja to avoid security scrutiny in Abuja.