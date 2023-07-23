NDLEA arrests suspected drug kingpin with cocaine wraps

828 828

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug kingpin, Charles Uwagbale, with 93 wraps of cocaine in Lagos.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, of the Agency, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the notorious drug kingpin specialised in sponsoring young Nigerians to traffick Class A drugs to Europe especially Italy.

He said that the suspect was shocked when NDLEA operatives stormed his hotel room and arrested him together with a courier in Okota area of Lagos, late on Friday.

Babafemi said the drug lord was preparing a recruited courier to swallow 93 pellets of cocaine meant for distribution in Italy.

He said that the recruited courier, Uju Dominic, 35, came from Italy just to ingest the pellets of cocaine on Friday and return to Italy on Saturday.

“True to plan, upon the arrival in Nigeria, the mule was lodged in Golden Heaven Hotel located at Enoma street off Ago-Palace way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos.

“This is where Uwagbale brought 93 wraps of the class A drug for him to swallow at about 23:45pm Friday night.

“They were in the process when NDLEA operatives who have been on their trail following credible intelligence stormed their hotel room, arrested both and recovered the drug exhibits with a total weight of 1.427 kilograms, ” he added.

Babafemi also said operatives of the Lagos state Command who made the arrest and seizure, had on Thursday recovered 37.5kg cannabis from the home of a fleeing suspect at Akala in Mushin area of Lagos.