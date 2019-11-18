The Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested four persons in possession of cannabis sativa, popularly known as marijuana.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Odigie Charles Efosa, the four persons, including a lady, were arrested on Sunday in different areas of the state with 1,658 grammes of the substance.

Efosa said Blessing Ibe was arrested in Okija with marijuana weighing 513 grammes.

Ibe, female, was said to be 32 years old.

China Okpara, who was arrested in Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area had 600 grammes of marijuana with him.

Okpara was also said to be 32 years old.

Sunday Igilije, picked up in Amawbia, Awka South LGA with 45 grammes of marijuana, was said to be 35.

Uche Mmadu, apprehended in Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA, had 100 grammes of marijuana on him.

Efosa added in a statement on Monday: “The exercise is going to be a continuous one as members of the public are advised to please give necessary information to the command as regards drug activities in their communities.”