NDLEA arrests Europe-bound teenage student with Meth consignment in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) have arrested a 19-year-old student, Nnamani Daberechi for attempting to export 7.2 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in crayfish.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on his way to Europe for undergraduate studies.

He said that the suspect was intercepted on July 15 during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624.

“While being interviewed by operatives, Daberechi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies.

” But upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of 7.2kg of whitish substance neatly concealed inside a sack of crayfish.

“A field test of the substance however proved positive to Methamphetamine, ” he said.

In the same vein, operatives of the Tincan Port Command of the agency on July 11 intercepted 116.5kg consignment of Colorado.

Babafemi who described the drug as a strong strain of cannabis was concealed in bags hidden in a heap of used vehicles parts.

This, he said, was on the floor of a container marked FCIU 8459700, bearing three units of used vehicles imported from Toronto, Canada.

“Based on intelligence, the agency had requested for a 100 percent examination of the container which arrived the TICT terminal of the port on June 14.

“A joint examination with the Nigeria Customs, DSS and other stakeholders on Tuesday July 11, led to the discovery of 233 parcels of the illicit substance.

“It was stashed inside travelling bags on the floor of the container, covered with used vehicles spare parts.