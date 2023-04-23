NDLEA arrests cripple in Edo, ex-convict in Adamawa for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 42-year-old cripple, allegedly trading in illicit drugs on his wheelchair in Edo.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested in a raid of drug joints in parts of the state.

He said the suspect was nabbed at Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, with 1.3kg of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and 10 litres of suspected ‘monkey tail.’

He also said that another suspect, a 46-year-old lady was arrested at Ugbegun, Esan Central LGA with four litres of suspected “monkey tail”.

“We also arrested another lady, 19, at Ekpoma, with various quantities of substances suspected to be Colorado, Methamphetamine and Molly.

“A 50kg suspected cannabis, stored in a bush ready for distribution was also recovered in Irrua area of the state,” he said.

Babafemi also said that two suspects were arrested at Lektop Hotel, Igbeba, Ijebu Ode, Ogun , with 39 litres of suspected Skuchies, as well as various quantities of tramadol, and rophynol.

He further said that operatives in Imo intercepted a female suspect, 40, at Orogwe, Owerri North with 70 blocks of suspected cannabis sativa weighing 30kg.

Meanwhile, a notorious drug dealer in Okitipupa area of Ondo state, a 42 years old male had also been taken into custody.

Babafemi said that this was after different quantities of substances suspected to be Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Colorado and Loud were recovered from him.

“In Taraba, a suspect was arrested on Monday April 17, in connection with the seizure of 10,009 pills of tramadol, “he said.