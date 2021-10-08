NDLEA arrests 90 suspected drugs dealers in Edo

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested 90 suspected illicit drugs dealers in the state.

Buba Wakawa, the state NDLEA Commander, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Thursday on this.

Wakawa said the suspects were arrested between July and September across the state, adding that they included 63 males and 27 females.

He said that 7,135.79 kilogrammes of hard drugs made up of cannabis sativa, psychotropic substance and four pinches of methamphetamine were also recovered from them.

He said: “A total number of 15 cannabis sativa farms measuring about 40.03 hectares were also discovered and destroyed within the period.

“The 15 farms would have yielded a staggering 192,163.33 kilogrammes of harvested weeds if not discovered and destroyed.”

Wakawa said the suspects were charged to court, while 48 drug dependent persons were counselled and reunited with their families.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to winning the war against illicit drug peddling and trafficking in the state.