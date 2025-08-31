NDLEA arrests 75-year-old grandpa, destroys 178,000kg skunk in Taraba forest

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a septuagenarian, Uchelue Ikechukwu, in Anambra for possession of illicit substances.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect, a grandpa, was among six suspects arrested with illicit substances in raids by operatives of the NDLEA in parts of Anambra.

He said that Ikechukwu was nabbed at Umudioka, Dunukofia local government area (LGA)of Anambra with 26.7kg skunk on Thursday.

He said six other suspects were arrested along with the septuagenarian.

“They were arrested with various quantities of opioids and skunk at Nkwelle and Amichi areas of the state,” he said.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, Babafemi said a 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody following the destruction of 178, 750 kilograms of skunk on his 71.5 hectares of cannabis farm in Mayodoga forest, Sardauna LGA of Taraba.

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested with a dane gun on August 26 by NDLEA operatives with support from personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Forest Security Service, Mambila Youth Vanguard and Vigilante.

“They stormed his 71.5 hectares of cannabis farm located at Mayodoga Forest, Mayosabere ward in Sardauna LGA, Taraba, where they destroyed 178, 750 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis,” he said.

“Meanwhile, across the country, NDLEA commands continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitisation lectures and advocacy visits to worship centres, schools, workplaces, palaces of traditional rulers and communities all through the past week.

“Instances include: WADA sensitisation lecture to secondary school students in Onitsha during their annual holiday lessons at Ezechima Primary School, Onitsha, Anambra state; youths of Anglican Church Diocese, Abakaliki, Ebonyi;

“Others are WADA advocacy visits to HRM De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi, the Akran of Badagry, Lagos State; the MD/CEO of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho and his management team in Lagos.

“Also visited were the the First Lady of Ogun, Her Excellency Mrs Bamidele Abiodun; and the Olofin of Isheri, HRM Oba Suleiman Adekunle Bamgbade Ayodele 111, Lagos, among others.”

Post Views: 14