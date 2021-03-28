The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a 70-year-old suspected drug trafficker, who allegedly supplies illicit substances to Boko Haram insurgents and bandits.

The Agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect, who hailed from Dallawa town, Agadez, Niger Republic, was arrested on Thursday with 10 pallets of skunk in Jebba, Niger State.

According to him, he had brought into Nigeria hides and skin from Niger Republic to sell in Lagos.

During interrogation, the suspect claimed he sold his goods for N300,000 in Lagos and used the fund to buy 10 pallets of skunk at N25,000 each.

He added: “He was on his way back to Niger Republic through the North West where he sells drugs to bandits when he was intercepted in Jebba.”

Babafemi said the arrest was a further confirmation of the nexus between drug abuse and security challenges in parts of the country.

In another development, NDLEA operatives in an operation backed by soldiers in Ondo State have identified and destroyed three large cannabis farms measuring 95 hectares, located at Ogbese forest.

The Commander of the NDLEA in Ondo State, Haruna Gagara, said although no arrest was made during the operations, investigations had since commenced to apprehend the owners of the farms.

Also, operatives of the agency in Kogi State intercepted and seized 116.1kg of cannabis at a patrol point along Okene-Lokoja Expressway.

The Commander, NDLEA, Kogi State, Alfred Adewunmi, said the suspect, who was arrested with the illicit drug, claimed he got them from Edo State and was heading to Kaduna State.

Adewumi said the drug was concealed in sacks of chicken wastes loaded in a Mercedes-Benz 814 Truck with registration number: Taraba XA 366 ARD.

In his reaction, Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, commended the commanders, men and officers of the three commands for their commitment to rid their areas of responsibility of illicit drugs.