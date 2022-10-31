NDLEA arrests 48 suspected cannabis dealers

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has arrested 48 suspected cannabis dealers and secured the conviction of six others in October.

The State Sector Commander, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this to newsmen Monday in Benin, the Edo State capital city.

“Among the arrested suspects are 39 male and nine females,” he said.

He said the agency also seized 7,379 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and other psychotropic substances such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, codeine-based syrup within the period.

The Commander further disclosed that the agency destroyed 10 farms of cannabis measuring 8.2 hectares in the state.

”Also, we intercepted three vehicles and one motor bike used in conveying the illicit drugs.”

While commending residents of Edo for supporting the agency, he appealed for more intelligence report on activities of drug merchants in the state.

“The charge to us by our Chairman of the agency, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa is to rid the nation of drug abuse and trafficking.

This is a mandate that must be achieved” Marwa restated.