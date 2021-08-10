NDLEA arrests 43 suspects, seizes 137.55kg drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested 43 dealers and consumers of illicit substances in fresh raids carried out in Nasarawa, Benue and Ondo States.

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Babafemi said 137.55kg of assorted drugs were recovered during the “offensive action”.

Babafemi said the NDLEA operatives, backed by a detachment of soldiers from 177 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Keffi, raided the notorious drug joints located in Nasarawa State.

He said the raid was in Kara Masaka, Ruwa Ruwa Uke and Abattoir at the border with FCT, Filin Bala, Masaka U-Turn and others for two consecutive days.

He added: “During the raids, at least 41 suspects were arrested and assorted drugs such as cocaine, cannabis sativa, cough syrup with codeine, rohypnol and tramadol with a total weight of 65.250kg recovered from them.

“Cannabis plants planted by the drug dealers in the adjoining bushes were destroyed while all the stalls in the drug markets were dismantled and set ablaze.”

In the same vein, operatives of the Ondo State Command of the agency in the early hours of Monday raided Odopetu area of Akure in Akure South Local Government Area of the state capital.

The Director said that a 44-year-old woman, Folake Ademola, was arrested, while her husband escaped arrest.

Babafemi added: “Recovered from their home include: 65.400kg of cannabis sativa; skunk – 500grams; loud- 16grams; Colorado- 34grams, bringing the total of drugs seized from them to 65.950 kilogrammes.

“In Benue state, a 34-year-old man, Mr Iornum Emmanuel was arrested at the NDLEA Aliade checkpoint on Sunday, August 8.

“He was arrested with different quantities of assorted illicit drugs, which include; tramadol -500 grams; diazepam- 1.5kg and exol 5- 7.9kg.”

Babafemi quoted the Chairman of the NDLEA, retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, as commending the commanders, officers and men of the Nasarawa, Ondo and Benue States Commands for their commitment.

Marwa lauded the officers and men of the agency toward achieving the goal of ridding the country of the menace of drug abuse and trafficking.

He charged them and their colleagues in other commands to continue with the offensive until all the drug cartels in Nigeria were dismantled.