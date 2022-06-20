NDLEA arrests 297 suspects, intercepts 3,107.786 kg of drugs in Adamawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Adamawa Command, has arrested no fewer than 297 suspected drug offenders between June 2021 and May 2022.

The State’s Commander, Femi Agboalu disclosed this while addressing a news conference Monday in Yola, the State’s to commemorate the 2022 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking, saying that the Command intercepted 3,107.786kg of hard drugs within the period.

Agboalu listed some of the drugs seized to include Cannabis sativa, Tramadol Diazepam, Exol-5, Pentazocine, Cocaine, Codeine based syrup, phenobarbitone and Rohypnol.

The commander said that those arrested comprised 286 male and 11 female suspects who were arrested for various drug related offences within the period.

He added that 104 male offenders had been sentenced to various jail terms of between six months and four years without option of fine.

“Our total number of cases is 71 out of which we have secured 51 convictions.

“It is also on record that the command won the prestigious National Chairman’s award due to the highest number of convictions recorded,” Agboalu said.

He further said that 45 drug users were counseled, treated and rehabilitated within the period while sensitization lectures and rallies against consumption or use of narcotics are held by the command regularly.

“Our drugs supply reduction strategy has been strengthen as efforts have been intensified in arresting and prosecuting the culprits,” the commander said

He appreciated the cooperation and understanding of all the stakeholders for their contributions to the fight against the menace and appealed for sustained collaboration.

“I assure you that there is no hiding place for drug barons in this state, as there is no holds barred in our operations,” Agboalu said.