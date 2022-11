NDLEA arrests 130 suspects with hard drugs weighing 1,728.536kg in Kaduna

The National Drug Law enforcement Agency has arrested 130 suspects in Kaduna State in October while in possession of illicit drugs weighing 1,728.536kg, with seven of those arrested female.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Umar Adoro, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeriaon Wednesday.

Adoro, who spoke in Kaduna, said the agency also dismantled 20 notorious drug joints.

It also sealed seven properties linked to drug traffickers, he said.

Adoro said the agency also recovered N300,000 fake N1,000 notes from the suspected drug traffickers.

The Commander said the drugs seized were 1,388.811kg of Indian hemp, 0.019kg of Cocaine, 0.001kg of heroin, 7.666kg of Tramadol, 331.786kg of other psychotropic substances and 0.253kg Methamphetamine.

Adoro said the agency also conducted sensitisation programmes in secondary schools in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria, among other towns and cities.

He appealed to residents for timely and useful information on illicit drug dealers to enable the agency to take prompt action.

He also advised parents and guardians to always be watchful over their wards and the companied that they keep.

Adoro reiterated the agency’s commitment to the war against drug trafficking and consumption.