NDLEA arrests 100 suspects, seizes 4,891.715kg of illicit drug in Kaduna

The Kaduna Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it has arrested 100 suspects and seized 4,891.715kg of illicit drugs in the state.

The State Commander, Dr Braji Alhaji, who made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Kaduna, said that the arrest and the seizure were made in January.

Alhaji said the 100 suspects arrested comprised 92 males and eight females.

The Commander listed drugs seized to include Indian Hemp weighing 3,888.426kg, Heroin 0.006kg, Cocaine 0.053kg, Methamphetamine 0.0012kg, Tramadol 4.482kg, and other Psychotropic 998.736kg.

Alhaji said the command would intensify the war against illegal drugs and consumption in the state.

He appealed to residents to always provide useful and timely information to the agency for immediate action.

He also urged parents and guardians to be watchful over their wards.