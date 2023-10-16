NDLEA arraigns man over alleged export of Tramadol

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday dragged a businessman, Olawale Oladimeji, before a Federal High Court Lagos, over alleged drug trafficking.

The defendant is standing trial before Justice Daniel Osiagor on one count of drug trafficking.

ALSO READ:

Unemployed man docked for allegedly stealing welding tools, machine

NIPOST: Tinubu intervenes, new CEO addresses workers

Apprentice bags life imprisonment for sexually assaulting nine-year-old employer’s daughter

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Augustine Nwagu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 30.

He alleged that the defendant was arrested at SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, during the outward clearance of a Cargo on a KLM flight to Germany.

The prosecutor said 100g of Tramadol 225mg was recovered from the defendant during the cargo clearance.

According to him, Tramadol is a narcotic substance similar to cocaine, heroine and other psychotropic substances restricted by law.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 11(b) of the NDLEA Act 2004.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum.

He, however, adjourned the case until December 1 for trial.