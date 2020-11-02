The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Monday dragged a 35-year-old man, Azeez Moshood, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, over drug trafficking.

The defendant, an artisan, is standing trial on a one count of trafficking 546.4kg of Cannabis, also known as hemp.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, marked FHC/L/275C/2020.

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, said that the defendant committed the offence on September 20.

He said that the defendant was arrested on a tip-off on the Lekki-Ajah highway in Lagos while transporting the Cannabis Sativa, weighing 546.4 kg.

The prosecutor said that hemp is a restricted drug similar to cocaine and heroine LSD, and listed in the NDLEA schedule as a banned substance.

The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Justice Maureen Onyetenu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be civil servants of grade level 16, and adjourned the case until February 17 and February 18, 2021 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offence of drug trafficking attracts life imprisonment.