The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arraigned a 22-years old man, Oyrlude Usman, before a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged drug trafficking.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, on one-count charge of trafficking 450g of canabis sativa (Indian hemp) to which he pleaded guilty.

The Prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, said the defendant committed the offence on August 25.

Aernan alleged that the defendant was arrested following a tip-off at Jakande in Lekki, Lagos for engaging in the trafficking of cannabis sativa weighing 450g.

According to the prosecutor, cannabis is a restricted drug similar to cocaine and heroine LSD.

He said the narcotic was listed in the NDLEA schedule as a banned substance.

The offence contravenes Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap. No. 30 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The offence of drug trafficking attracts a term of life imprisonment if found guilty.

The court ordered that the defendant be remanded in the NDLEA custody and adjourned until December 3 for review of facts on the case.