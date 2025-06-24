NDLEA apprehends 312 suspects, seizes 803.672kg of drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested 312 suspects and seized 803.672 kg of hard drugs between June 2024 and May 2025 in Akwa Ibom State.

The Commander of the NDLEA in the state, Obot Bassey, disclosed this during a news conference in the state capital, Uyo, on Monday.

This was in commemoration of the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s observance is: “The Evidence Is Clear: Invest In Prevention, #Break the Circle.”

The commander said that the theme was a shift from reaction to prevention, based on strategies, data, research, and evidence.

According to Bassey: “From June 2024 to May 2025, we have arrested 312 suspects made up of 261 males and 51 females and we have seized 803. 672 kg of drugs.

“We have prosecuted and convicted 38 drug offenders and we have carried out drug addiction prevention programmes at 91 locations across Akwa Ibom State.

“We have rehabilitated 43 males and counselled 179 persons.”

Bassey said that drug abuse was not just a criminal issue but a public health issue, stressing that prevention is a shared responsibility.

Also Read

She called on parents, educators, religious leaders and community members to join hands in creating a supportive environment that foster healthy lifestyles and deter drug use.

She said that apart from enforcing the laws, they should also ensure the protection of the future of Nigerian children.

Bassey reminded the youth that drug negatively impact people’s health and their wellbeing in the society.

She called on the government, philanthropists, individuals, and institutions to invest massively in drug use preventive measures.

The commander commended the state government for their support and appealed for logistics vehicles to enable the command to move across the 31 local government areas of the state.

She, however, said that this year’s theme called for the continuation of sustained investment in prevention and thanked sister security agencies in the state for their collaboration in ensuring a drug free society.

Post Views: 19