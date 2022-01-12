NDLEA appoints new Zonal Commander for Imo Zone

The Chairman and Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, has appointed Friday Akpara as the agency’s new Zonal Commander for Imo Zone.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Assistant Media Officer, NDLEA, Imo State Command, Aloysius Nworisa.

The Imo Zone of the agency covers Imo, Abia and Anambra States.

“The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa has appointed Mr Friday Akpara as new Zonal Commander for Imo zone,” Nworisa said.

He said that before the appointment, Akpara, an Assistant Commander-General of Narcotics, had served as Deputy Director, Projects and Maintenance in the headquarters.

“He had also served as Commander, Idiroko Special Area Command and Assistant State Commander, Niger and Delta states consecutively,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that the creation of Imo Zone by Marwa was part of efforts at tackling increasing waves of drug abuse, trafficking and criminality in the South East geopolitical zone.

Nworisa added: “Akpara will embark on a tour of Abia, Imo and Anambra states to mobilise state and non-state actors as well as stakeholders against drug abuse and trafficking, and their attendant consequences.

“He will also visit the media in the three states with a view to seeking their support in the fight against drug trafficking.”