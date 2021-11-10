NDLEA appoints new Commander for Katsina State

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has appointed Mohammed Bashir as its new Commander for Katsina State.

The appointment was contained in a statement by Sunday Kwogo, Principal Staff Officer, Press and Advocacy, Katsina State Command.

Bashir assumed duty on Wednesday.

“This is to bring to the notice of the general public the assumption of duty of the newly appointed State Commander, NDLEA Katsina State Command,” the statement said.

According to the statement, before his new appointment, Bashir was the Deputy State Commander, Operations and Intelligence, Ebonyi State Command.