NDLEA again records massive haul of illicit drugs in one week

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has again recorded a massive hail of illicit drugs in one week

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

Babafemi said in the statement that in Kano, a total of 727 blocks of compressed skunk weighing 479kg were recovered from a 40-year-old suspect, Hassan Haruna, who was arrested by NDLEA operatives at Chalawa area of the state on March 12, 2025, while no fewer than 58,300 pills of tramadol were intercepted along Kabba-Obajana highway, Kogi State in a commercial bus from Lagos enroute Abuja on March 11.

Raid operations in Kachia, Kaduna State on March 13 led to the arrest of Idris Hamza, 21, with 4,900 pills of tramadol 225mg seized from him, just as a similar exercise in Hayin Banki area of Kaduna North Local Government Area on March 14 resulted in the arrest of 25-year-old Aminu Magaji from whom 2,900 tablets of tramadol 225mg were recovered.

While a total of 40, 200 tablets of tramadol 225mg were recovered from the duo of Olowoko Faruk and Akeem Ridwan along Ilorin-Jebba Expressway, Bode Saadu, Kwara State on March 14, NDLEA operatives equally seized 21,700 capsules of same opioid from a suspect Salisu Usman along Eiyenkorin expressway, Ilorin on March 13.

In Taraba State, NDLEA officers on March 14 arrested Polycarp Adeku, 35, at Bente Road, Kurmi LGA, with 15.77Kg skunk, while in Osun State, operatives on March 13 intercepted a commercial bus marked SGB 564 YS from Idumota, Lagos Island, Lagos State in front of King University, Ode-Omu, with a total of 48.7kg Ghanaian Loud, Colorado and Canadian Loud, all strains of cannabis.

Not less than nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the seizure in Osogbo and Ile-Ife during follow up operations.

A 58-year-old suspect Ade Esan, aka Pastor, was on March 11 arrested along Gwagwalada Expressway, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with 27,800 pills of tramadol 225mg, while another suspect, Usman Mohammed, 26, was nabbed the same day with various quantities of skunk and cocaine at Wuse zone 3 area of Abuja.

In Abia State, NDLEA operatives on March 15 raided the Ntigha community, Isiala-Ngwa North LGA, where a 34-year-old suspect, Chinaza Nwogu, aka Young Money, was arrested with 274grams of heroin, 141grams of methamphetamine, 2.931kg of cannabis sativa, 4grams of cocaine and N753,015 monetary exhibit.

Meanwhile, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of UPE School, Ilara Epe, Lagos State; Government Day Secondary School, Jigalambu, Michika, Adamawa State; Agbegi High Grammar School, Dekina, Kogi State; Capital City Secondary School, Awka, Anambra State; and Eso-Obe Comprehensive High School, Ikoro Ekiti, Ekiti State, among others.

