NDIS: Over N673m worth of Diaspora investment deals recorded in 2024 – Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on Nigerians, both home and abroad, to seize emerging investment opportunities through the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) and invest massively for Nigeria’s economic development.

This is as she revealed that the 2024 summit generated investment deals valued at N673m across various sectors.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this at a Joint World Press Conference ahead of the Event, slated for November 11-13, 2025 in Abuja, on the theme: “Fast Tracking Regional & National Development By Mobilising Diaspora Investment”, at the NiDCOM Headquarters in Abuja.

The NDIS is an annual platform organised by NiDCOM aimed at mobilising investment from Nigerians abroad into the country’s economy.

According to NiDCOM, since its inception in 2018, NDIS has grown in size and influence, attracting diaspora investors, government officials, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s key sectors such as real estate, healthcare, agriculture, ICT, energy, manufacturing, and creative industries.

Dabiri-Erewa informed that the summit has become a trusted platform that fosters ‘direct, credible and impactful investments’ from the Nigerian diaspora into the local economy.

She highlighted the success of the 2024 edition, which recorded over 1,500 participants, including 236 investors and 1,197 business owners.

“The last edition of the Summit, held in November 2024, showed just how much momentum NDIS has built over the years.

“It welcomed over 1,500 participants, both online and in person, including 236 investors, 1,197 business owners, and 168 government officials,” Dabiri-Erewa stated.

She added that 56 investment pitches were presented during the 2024 edition, covering eight strategic sectors of the economy.

“These ideas were not just pitched but attracted about 168 deals worth about N673m. This shows how much momentum the Summit has built over the years,” the CEO explained.

In addition, the NiDCOM Chairman noted that several state governments, including Ondo, Nasarawa, and Borno, have leveraged the Summit in previous years, to attract investors and advance major development projects, such as Ondo’s port initiative which later gained Federal Government approval.

She asserted that NDIS has grown beyond being a conference but as a catalyst for enterprise and sustainable development, which has fostered job creation, youth empowerment, and connecting Nigeria’s enormous talent pool to its development agenda.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, Dabiri-Erewa confirmed that President Tinubu would once again grace the occasion.

“We are honoured that His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will once again serve as the Special Guest of Honour,” she announced while also commending long-standing partners such as DTCA, NIPC, First Bank, NNPC and AG Mortgage and the Media, for their continued support.

Also speaking, Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, Chairperson of the Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI), noted that over the years, the Conference has served as a vital bridge, attracting investments and unlocking the vast potential of the diaspora for Nigeria’s development.

She added that this year’s theme aligns perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to diversify the nation’s economy and drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Dr. Adejugbe-Williams also encouraged new sponsors, investors, and media partners to amplify the message of the Summit and take advantage of the opportunities it presents.

Organised by NiDCOM with NDSI, the Summit connects Diaspora investors with local entrepreneurs across key sectors including Finance and Fintech, ICT, Creative Industries, Sports, Agribusiness, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Manufacturing and Energy.

All participants are urged to register at www.ndisng.com.