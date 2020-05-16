Super Eagles’ and Leicester City combative midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi, welcomed a new addition to his family yesterday.

Tunde Adelakun, the Manager of Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, broke the news via his Twitter handle @Tunde_Talks.

Adelakun also congratulated the player.

He tweeted: “@Ndidi25 doesn’t score many goals. But my boy has scored a big one today.

“I used to call him ‘newly married’ now he’s ‘new dzaaddy’.

“Congratulations to you on the new arrival. Another major milestone in the life of an amazing young man. Go Wilf.”

Ndidi tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony with his longtime girlfriend Fortune last year.

Ndidi and Fortune, a medical student, have known each other since they were teenagers and have been dating for a couple of years.

The couple wedded in a traditional ceremony that was attended by a host of Ndidi’s friends, including his teammate at Leicester Kelechi Iheanacho.