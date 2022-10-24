Ndidi to return against Man City -Rodgers

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will resume training this week after several weeks on the sidelines due to hamstring injury.



The Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers revealed this on Monday.



Rodgers said Ndidi will return to training this week and should be available for the Manchester City clash on Saturday.



Recall that Ndidi copped an injury on international duty with Nigeria but aggravated during a Premier League tie against Nottingham Forest.