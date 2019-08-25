Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi, is battling an hamstring injury which forced him out of last weekend’s Premier League game against Sheffield United.

Speculations have it that Ndidi was dropped over his performance in the game against Chelsea last Sunday.

The Nigerian international had a mixed performance as he was at fault for Blues opener, but redeemed himself by heading home the equalizer to earn the Foxes a point.

However, it has now been revealed that his performance in that game does not have anything to do with his omission from Leicester’s team on Saturday.

According to the team’s manager, Brendan Rodgers, Ndidi missed out due to a hamstring strain, which will also keep him out of the League Cup clash against Newcastle on Wednesday.

But the Super Eagles star, whose absence on Saturday was the first league game he missed since Leicester’s loss to Spurs on the final day of the 2017-2018 season, should be back for next weekend’s game against Bournemouth according to Rodgers.

“He tweaked his hamstring just slightly against Chelsea, and he just felt it,” said Rodgers.

“He had a scan on it and it’s just a minor strain, but hopefully he will rejoin the team training in mid-week and then be ready for next Saturday.”