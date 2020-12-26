Super Eagles star, Wilfred Ndidi, once again posted a five-star performance for Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers side played out a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was a shield in front of the Foxes defence, making three interceptions and winning 10 of the duels he faced.

He also made seven successful tackles as Leicester fought back twice to draw against their top-four rivals.

United took the lead through Marcus Rashford in 23rd minute, but Leicester responded seven minutes later through Harvey Barnes.

Both sides went into half time with scores levelled.

Leicester came into the second half on the front foot, but it was Bruno Fernandes that restored United’s lead 11 minutes from time.

However, Axel Tuanzebe’s own goal in the 85th minute ensured both teams shared the spoils.

The result leaves Leicester City ahead of Manchester United in third place – although the Red Devils have a game in hand.