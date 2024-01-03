Ndidi ruled out, Iheanacho doubtful for AFCON

A major blow has hit the Nigerian camp as Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi, has been ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which is slated to kick off on January 13 in Côte d’Ivoire.



Ndidi, who is an integral member of the Super Eagles squad will be replaced by unknown Royal Antwerp of Belgium midfielder, Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi.



The replacement was posted on the national team’s official X handle, @NGSuperEagles, on Wednesday.

Ndidi suffered the injury in the wake of last Friday’s win at Cardiff.

His teammate at Leicester City, Kelechi Iheanacho is also a major doubt for Nigeria as he is down with an injury.



“Kele and Wilf are both injured, but they are now going to be with the international team,” Leicester City manager, Ensor Maresca said after City extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches.



“We’ll see if they’re going to keep them or send them back. But they are both injured, unfortunately for us.”