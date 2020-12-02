Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is on course to stage a comeback from injury in this week’s Europa League tie against Zorya Luhansk, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Ndidi has been out with adductor tears since September.

However, the Nigerian has been in training for a few weeks, but now he has an opportunity to return to action, with a win at Zorya sealing top spot for City in their Europa League group.

Rodgers said after the 2-1 defeat to Fulham, and ahead of the trip to Ukraine: “Wilf will play, so that will be a huge boost for us, this guy coming back.

“It will really help us.

“He is a top player.”