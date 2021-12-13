Ndidi rates Ronaldo over Messi

In a wide-ranging interview on the NFF TV, Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has revealed his affection for the generational talents of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mikel Obi.

Blunt, fair, and honest, the Super Eagles midfielder provided quick fire answers to a series of questions around and outside football.

After wondering when people would stop pitting PSG star, Lionel Messi against Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ndidi voiced his preference for the Portuguese icon.

While it was difficult for Ndidi to rate any of Austin Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu higher than the other, the Foxes midfielder did not hesitate in picking former Chelsea ace Mikel Obi over former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh.

Ndidi noted his appreciation to Oliseh, who gave him his national team debut, but he confessed he did not see the ex-Juventus midfielder play.

The Leicester City ace included Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, in his all-time 5-aside Super Eagles team, alongside former Wolverhampton Wanderers stalwart, Carl Ikeme.

The team also has Mikel and Okocha in midfield while Joseph Yobo and Kenneth Omeruo handle the defence.