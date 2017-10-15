Ndidi plots West Brom fall

Wilfred Ndidi said Leicester must get their Premier League season going with a victory over West Brom on Monday.

The Foxes have had a disappointing campaign so far with Craig Shakespeare’s men picking up just five points from their first seven games and they sit just one place above the relegation zone.

Ndidi has however called on his team-mates to make sure they pick up all three points.

“The game against West Brom, I’m looking forward to it,” he told LCFC TV. “It will be a good game because we really need the three points, not just a point. We need to do everything we need to do to get the points.

“Every team wants to win. We will take everything as it comes. Not just their name and where they are in the league. The main thing is about us – we will just focus on ourselves.”

Ndidi helped Nigeria qualify for the World Cup over the break and he says he’s personally in good shape ahead of the Baggies’ visit.

He added: “I feel sharp and I feel relaxed and I’m okay. I’m good to go. I just try to do my thing – this is what I have to do and I just want to do it.”