Ndidi Nwuneli gets presidential salute at 50

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli on her 50th birthday on March 22, 2025.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Saturday, lauded her as an exceptional daughter of Nigeria with remarkable global influence.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The presidential aide said Nwuneli’s contributions to transformational leadership are profoundly inspiring, and this milestone celebrates her numerous achievements and the significant positive impact she has made in local and international communities.

He said President Tinubu commended her decades-long dedication to advancing agriculture, nutrition, social innovation, and women’s empowerment across Africa.

The President said: “Ndidi Nwuneli epitomises the pinnacle of Nigerian excellence—purpose-driven, visionary, and committed to enhancing lives on a grand scale.

“Her work in food systems development and her mentorship of young entrepreneurs embody her unwavering belief in Africa’s potential to lead in sustainable growth.”

Tinubu highlighted Nwuneli’s profound influence through her ventures and platforms such as Fate Foundation, Sahel Consulting, LEAP Africa, and Nourishing Africa, which she has utilised to shape a generation of innovators and change makers across the continent.

Onanuga added: “As she commemorates this golden milestone, the President wishes her continued strength, global impact, and fulfilment in her journey of nation-building and international leadership.”

