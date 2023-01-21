Ndidi, Iheanacho resume Premier League duty on GOtv

Leicester City will host Brighton and Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium for matchday 20 of the 2022/23 English Premier League season. The game is set to broadcast on GOtv.

The Foxes, which have two Super Eagles superstars on their wage bill, are currently on a four match losing streak in the Premier League and they are just two points above 18th placed Westham United.

Leicester’s manager, Brendan Rodgers will be increasingly under pressure if the team loses at home to Brighton this weekend. And that may prove to be a difficult task as the in-form visitors defeated Liverpool by a 3-0 scoreline last weekend.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will be hoping to halt the team’s losing streak and inspire a much needed victory against Roberto De Zerbi’s men. GOtv customers can tune into SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 4:00pm on Saturday to watch the game live.

On Sunday, the clash between Leeds United and Brentford will also be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 3:00pm on Sunday. The hosts find themselves placed 15th on the league table after a poor run of 5 games without a win in the league and they could slip into the relegation zone.

Brentford mauled the hosts 5-2 at the reverse fixture and they head into this game as clear favourites to win based on their current form. The Bees have established themselves as giant slayers in the Premier League and they are currently sitting 8th on the league table.

The visitors will be buoyed by the presence of embattled striker, Ivan Toney who scored from the spot on his return from a knee injury that kept him on the sideline for two weeks. However, he faces a longer term outside the team if the FA finds him guilty of 262 alleged betting breaches.

