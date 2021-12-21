Ndidi: FA Cup win gives Leicester confidence in Carabao Cup

Wilfred Ndidi has insisted that Leicester’s FA Cup triumph last term gives the team confidence they can replicate that success in this season’s Carabao Cup.

The Foxes won the FA Cup for the first time in their history in May, defeating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley courtesy of Youri Tielemans’ superb second-half strike.

Leicester have won England’s other domestic cup competition three times, but not since 2000, and face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night for a place in the semi-finals.

Brendan Rodgers’ team will be underdogs once more but Ndidi believes they are capable of adding more silverware to the club’s name.

“It is really possible. The confidence is here,” Ndidi told the club’s official website.

“When you think back to that amazing feeling of winning the FA Cup, it is something we have in our minds that we can achieve things together as a group.

“We’ve done it and it we can still do it. It all depends on us to actually be at our best in every single game.

“It gives us this mindset that it is achievable, it is possible, no matter the team you are playing.

“We are going there to get something out of it. We believe in ourselves and we just need to do it. You will see the confidence comes from there.”

Leicester had Premier League games against Tottenham and Everton postponed following a Covid outbreak at the club, so it remains to be seen who will be available at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have reopened their Carrington training base following its closure last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

The Red Devils closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago and their Premier League games at Brentford and at home against Brighton were postponed.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Manchester United’s players have started a return to training at Carrington, on a staggered basis.”