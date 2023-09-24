Ndidi addresses Leicester City transfer speculation

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has said that he was “laughing” at reports that he wanted to leave the club this summer, amid links to Nottingham Forest.

The Nigeria international was linked with a move away from the club in the final days of the summer transfer window.

It was reported that Forest had made a bid for him and that Ndidi wanted to move across the East Midlands.

That transfer never materialised, with Forest instead completing a deadline day deal for Ibrahim Sangare.

Ndidi continued to be picked in Enzo Maresca’s starting XI despite the speculation over his future.

And has featured in every game in all competitions so far this season.

Speaking about the speculation over his future in the summer, Ndidi has outlined a chat he had with Maresca.

He also revealed his reaction to suggestions that he wanted to leave City.

“To be honest no,” he told BBC Radio Leicester’s When You’re Smiling Podcast when asked if he ever thought that he would leave the club in the summer. “Because when he (Maresca) came, he tried to explain his philosophy and also the simplicity of the game and I just feel like it’s something I can actually learn from.

“I’ve been open minded to try and learn more on his philosophy and his style of game and it’s been going well.

“I’m happy that I’m here.

“There’s no time that I wanted to leave.

“Sometimes I saw the news and I was just laughing because it wasn’t true.”