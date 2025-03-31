NDIC to Nigerians: All banks are safe and sound

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has told Nigerians to continue their banking activities without fear, assuring them that all banks remain safe and sound.

Acting Head of Communication and Public Affairs Department of NDIC, Hawwau Gamba, gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

She reiterated the corporation’s commitment toward safety of depositors’ funds in all licenced banks.

Gambo said the corporation was reacting to concerns raised by depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank, whose balances exceeded the maximum deposit insurance limit of N5 million.

She said the corporation had made significant progress in reimbursing the insured deposits of N5 million maximum per depositor.

According to her, it is instructive to state that depositors yet to be paid their insured deposits are largely those without Bank Verification Number or alternate accounts in other banks.

She said the alternate account would enable the corporation to fetch the accounts from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System database to effect payment.

Gambo said that other depositors in that category were those with Post No Debit restrictions on their accounts.

She said: “Additionally, some accounts have Know Your Customer (KYC) limitations such as Tier One accounts that places restrictions on the maximum lodgment of funds, while others have name mismatches that required resolution.”

She urged depositors with further questions to reach the corporation through an email address: claimscomplaints@ndic.gov.ng or call the Claims Resolution Department on the following numbers from 9am to 5pm: 08104220807; 08109313326; 09038197064; 09064657140.

