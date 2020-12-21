The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) says it has commenced the verification of depositors of the 42 MicroFinance Banks whose operating licenses were recently revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A statement by Bashir Nuhu, the NDIC Director of Communication and Public Affairs, in Abuja on Monday, called on the depositors to visit their banks’ address locations for verification from December 21.

Nuhu said that officials of the corporation would be on ground at the various banks to verify the claims of the depositors from December 21 to December 24.

Nuhu in the statement requested the depositors to visit their banks with the proof of account ownership including passbook, cheque booklet and valid means of identification to facilitate the verification.

The director listed some of the failed MFBs to include Hedgeworth MFB, Future Growth MFB, Bagwai MFB, Bagwai MFB, Ere City MFB, Cafon MFB, Akcofed MFB, Gufax MFB, Partnership MFB, ICB MFB, Onima MFB and Hometrust (Nations) MFB, among others.

”The CBN revoked the operating licences of the failed MFBs with effect from November 12.

”Consequently, the corporation as the official liquidator of the banks commenced the process of closure and payment of insured sums to verified depositors of the banks,” he said.