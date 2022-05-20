NDE trains women on different trades in Yobe

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 130 women in various trades in Yobe under its Small Scale Enterprises Training Programme.

The State’s NDE Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Mohammed Alka, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Damaturu, the State’s capital.

He explained 50 of the women had been exposed to make up, event management and tying headscarf, otherwise known as ‘gele’.

Alka said another set of 50 women received training in stone beads making and perfumery, while 30 others trained in tie and dye.

The spokesman said each of the women received N25, 000 soft loans to enable them to set up their businesses.

He said the essence of the training organized by the Women Employment Branch of the agency was to generate employment, alleviate poverty and enhance wealth creation.