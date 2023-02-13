NDE trains secondary school leavers, artisans on Basic Business in Taraba

National Directorate of Employment (NDE), under its Small Scale Enterprises Department, has trained 65 secondary school leavers and artisans on Basic Business Training (BBT) in Taraba.

Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Abubakar Fikpo, while addressing the participants, said that the training was aimed at tackling the menace of business failure in the state.

Fikpo, who was represented by the NDE Coordinator in Taraba, Alhaji Danjuma Shehu, said that the training focused on record keeping as well as marketing and management of workers.

The training, he said, also involved purchasing and stock control, cash management, business ethics, costing of products and services, among others.

“Our decision for this training is to ensure that the menace of business failure, as created as a result of managerial skills by new entrants into the informal sector, is tackled.

“Most progressive nations of the world did not achieve economic prosperity because of the large corporations that exist therein.

“Rather, they were able to achieve this through the small-scale businesses based in the informal sector that provides employment for the majority of their populace.

“It is for this reason that NDE is encouraging the formation of small-scale businesses through its enterprise creation schemes to support their success through the provision of business management training.

“I wish to encourage you participants to take the training serious and maximise the benefit accruing to it,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Nura Lau, appreciated NDE for the opportunity, pledging to make the directorate proud.

He said that the training was a privilege that many Nigerians had yet to have access to.