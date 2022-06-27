NDE trains 50 farmers in Rivers on goat production

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Monday commenced a five-day training of 50 farmers on Small Stock Goat Production in Rivers State.

NDE Director-General, Mallam Nuhu Fikpo, represented by Edem Duke, the Director, Rural Employment Promotion (REP), inaugurated the training organised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Fikpo stated that the Federal Government (FG) was very anxious to roll out more agricultural programmes to enhance food security in the country.

He said that Rivers was one of the eighteen states that were chosen for the five-day training.

Fikpo stated that the programme had an empowerment component, adding, ”we are going to train 50 people, but will resettle those who are serious with the training.

”We believe that at the end of this programme, you will be able to take your destiny in your own hands and start a new life for your good and that of your environment.

“We have a model revolving loan seed. We are going to empower you through the model revolving where you will be given two goats, one male and one female.

“You will pay in kind by giving back a kid reproduced by the goats after three months which we will put together to settle other trainees that will be coming after you.

“We will also teach you how to know the types of breed to train, so that you will make a choice of the breed you want after training,” he said.

Fikpo commended NDE in Rivers State for carrying the Federal and State Ministry of Agriculture along in its programmes.

Earlier in her speech, the Rivers State Coordinator of the directorate, Mrs Maureen Okeji, stated, ”agriculture has taken over the test of time globally as the world works seriously towards food security.”

Okeji urged the participants to focus on the training to enable them to benefit from the empowerment programme at the end.

Similarly, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Sokari Christain, advised the beneficiaries to take the training seriously.

Christian warned the participants against selling the seeds that would be given to them at the end of the programme.

He assured them that the ministry would add the names of the genuine farmers who were participating in the programme in the compendium of farmers in the ministry.

Also, the Permanent Secretary of Rivers Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Maurice Ogolo, said, ”agriculture is a very good profitable business and cannot be overemphasized.

”If we don’t embrace agriculture today, it will be very dangerous, because it has the capacity to employ a high number of Nigerians.”

He stated that the state ministry of agriculture was desirous to collaborate with NDE.