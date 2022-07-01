NDE trains 50 Ebonyi women, youths in goat rearing, value-chain

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun a five-day training in Ezza-Mgbo, Ebonyi State, Friday on goat rearing.

The Rural Employment Promotion Department (REP) of the NDE organised the training for 50 unemployed women and youths.

Don Anaba, NDE Coordinator in Ebonyi who represented the Director-General, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, at the inauguration said the trainees were drawn from the 13 local government areas of the state.

He said the training would inculcate a modern method of agriculture, especially in goat rearing in the trainees.

“It is my pleasure to be at this occasion marking the orientation of 900 beneficiaries of 2022 sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) and the revolving model of empowerment of 50 participants per state.

“The trainees are to undergo training in the Small Stock (Goat) Production Training scheme under the REP of the Directorate.

“Fifty unemployed persons each from 18 states, including Ebonyi, were selected for the training in the first phase of the programme.

“This is a job creation scheme used by the NDE to train unemployed youths in modern agricultural production, processing and other agribusiness activities to enhance food security of the federal government,’’ he said.

He also announced that the Federal Government (FG) would give loans to graduates of the programme after the training.

Mike Mbata, Director of REP, NDE, who was represented by Chimaobi Eleneme, explained that the goat production value chain had great employment potentials capable of boosting local economies.

According to Mbata, goats are one of the commonest small stocks found within local communities.

This informed the conception of the employment generation for unemployed youths through the goat sub sector, he said.

Paul Chukwu, a participant thanked the NDE for creating the opportunities for youths as part of efforts to reduce unemployment across the country.

Chukwu pledged to make good use of the training and become self-reliant.