NDE trains 130 women in tie-and-dye, stoning, others in Bayelsa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) says a total of 130 women are undergoing training in tie-and-dye production, clothes’ beading and stoning as well as natural organic products in Bayelsa.

NDE Director-General Aham Osuchukwu, represented by the State’s Coordinator, Nuhu Fikpo, said this at the opening of the training in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

Osuchukwu said that 50 of the women would be trained in the dyeing of fabrics, 50 on event decoration, make up and gele tying, while 30 would be on organic products, stoning and beading of clothes.

He urged the women to take the training seriously, describing the various trades as viable areas that provide employment opportunities in the country.

He said that through NDE’s interventions, the Federal Government had helped in providing employment for the youths, increase food production, ensure food security, enhance quality of life and promote youth self-esteem, amongst others.

He said that the week-long training is a gender sensitive programme designed to equip the womenfolk with skills that would enable them to become productive and assist their families financially.

“They will also make antiseptic soaps, black soaps, facial scrubs, hair creams, petroleum jelly, oil perfumes, ordinary perfume and anti-wrinkle/ageing creams,’’ he said.

The NDE boss gave assurance that more than half of the participants would be empowered to start businesses of their own based on the training.

He further said that they would be paid stipends as transport allowance during the training.