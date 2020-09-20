The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kebbi, has commenced training of 100 unemployed youths in modern agricultural and marketing systems under its Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS).

The Director-General of NDE, Dr Nasiru Ladan-Argungu, made this known during the orientation of the participants, in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He said that the exercise was part of the directorate’s efforts of actualising its mandate of reducing unemployment, poverty and boosting local food production.

“About 100 unemployed youths will be trained on modern agricultural and marketing systems under the SADTS.

“The youths comprised males and females; and the aim is to reduce the number of unemployed youths in line with our mandate of reducing unemployment, poverty and boosting local production in the state in particular and country at large,” he said.

Ladan-Argungu, who was represented by the Kebbi NDE Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjumma-Machika, said the training consists theoretical and practical components and was expected to last for three months.

“The aspects of agriculture to feature and cover in the training include, crop and livestock production,” he said.

The D-G urged the participants to take the training seriously in order to be self reliant and productive members of the society.

A cross section of the participants, when interviewed, thanked the NDE for articulating the laudable programme and promised to put in their best to ensure that they acquire the required skills necessary for modern agricultural practices.