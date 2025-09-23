NDDC trains 180 women entrepreneurs in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced a business development training programme for at least 180 women entrepreneurs from across the Niger Delta region.

The training, organised in collaboration with the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Port Harcourt Chapter, aimed at strengthening the capacity of women-led businesses, improve financial literacy and promote economic independence among women in the region.

Speaking during the commencement of the training at the NDDC Event Centre in Port Harcourt, the Commission’s Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said that empowering women has a ripple effect that benefits families, communities, and the nation.

He noted: “When you empower a woman, you empower the family, and by extension, the nation. That is why the NDDC management graciously approved this programme.

“Since the inception of this administration, there has been relative peace in the Niger Delta. I am sure that before you complete this training, you will learn something beneficial that will impact your business.”

Ogbuku, who was represented by the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Dr Victor Antai, urged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity to improve themselves.

Also speaking at the event, the NDDC Director 2, Commercial and Industrial Development, Mr Friday Ehiorobe, said that the training was part of the Commission’s efforts to align with President Bola Tinubu’s initiative to support entrepreneurs and develop local capacity.

“We are here today to teach you bookkeeping and how to manage your businesses. This training is possible because the MD/CEO, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is deeply committed to the well-being of men, women and youths, especially from the Niger Delta.

“Today, our focus is on women who run micro, small, and medium enterprises,” he said.

Ehiorobe urged the participants to take the training seriously, assuring them that the skills acquired would enhance the sustainability and profitability of their businesses.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria, Port Harcourt Chapter Mrs. Isioma Onwo, said the training curriculum was developed to equip participants with practical skills in bookkeeping, financial literacy, tax awareness, and the use of accounting tools such as Excel and QuickBooks.

“By the end of our time together, you will be able to confidently keep proper records and gain insight into key areas that support the sustainability of your businesses,” she said.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']