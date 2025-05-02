NDDC to commission more projects for Tinubu’s second anniversary

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has announced that the Commission will be inaugurating several projects in the Niger Delta region to commemorate President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office.

He spoke at the NDDC Quarterly Management Meeting with staff at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ogbuku called on the staff to brace for new challenges in developing the oil-rich region as the agency delivers more people-oriented projects.

The NDDC boss expressed satisfaction with the Commission’s recent achievements, especially in project delivery.

He said the interventionist agency had lined up projects to mark President Tinubu’s second anniversary.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer assures that while the staff give their best in discharging their responsibility, the Board and Management will not hesitate to meet their welfare needs.

He said: “With your support, the NDDC has gained significant awards and commendations locally and internationally, including commendation from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Ogbuku further highlighted the commission’s success in road construction and solar street light installations under the transformative “Light Up the Niger Delta” project.

As part of the NDDC’s 25th anniversary celebrations, several developmental projects have been inaugurated across Delta, Rivers, Abia, Imo, and Bayelsa States.

Ogbuku announced that another round of project commissioning will commence this month to reinforce the commission’s ongoing commitment to regional development.

He urged staff to continue their dedication to the commission’s mission, emphasising that their contributions are crucial to its growth and impact.

The NDDC Director of Administration and Human Resources, Patrick Ekade, said regular engagements with staff were responsible for the cordiality between Management and Staff.

Ekade commended staff for their professionalism and encouraged continued support for management initiatives.

He also acknowledged the collaboration between the Commission and the staff union.

The meeting also witnessed a raffle draw in which two staff members won various prizes, including a three-bedroom house, a brand-new car, and household equipment.

Earlier, the NDDC Managing Director met with the newly-elected executives of the NDDC Staff Union, where he charged them to prioritise the region’s development over personal gains.

