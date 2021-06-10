The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has promised to support the Nigerian Institute of Management, NIM, in providing a platform for the sharpening of the managerial skills of staff of various organisations in the Niger Delta region.

The Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Efiong Akwa made the promise when a delegation from the NDDC Chapter and Rivers State Branch Executive of NIM paid him a courtesy call at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Akwa assured the NIM delegation that the NDDC would contribute to the success of the South-South summit of the organization slated for August this year.

He said: “We will do our best to encourage our staff to be part of the NIM to tap from its managerial wealth.”

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer said that as an interventionist agency, the Commission would support the NIM in providing the platform for the training and improvement of management staff.

Akwa observed that NIM was one of the foremost professional institutions in Nigeria, stating: “Indeed, it could be said that NIM gave birth to other professional bodies in the country. The contributions of NIM cut across several sectors in the society.

“Members of NIM play strategic roles in different organisations, including the NDDC, where they have been crucial to the successes we have achieved.”

Akwa assured the NIM delegation that the partnership that existed between the two organisations in the past would be improved upon.

He affirmed that the NDDC has stabilized after many years of poor performance, giving the credit to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The leader of the NIM delegation and Chairman of the Rivers State Branch of NIM, Mr Christian Abu, applauded the NDDC Interim Administrator for bringing stability to the interventionist agency, stating: “It takes a man with a high level of management prowess to restore stability to a system such as the NDDC.

“We want to encourage you to continue to pilot the ship of the NDDC in the right direction.”