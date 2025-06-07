NDDC supports digital transformation in Niger Delta — Ogbuku

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, says the Commission will continue to sponsor programmes that support technological advancement and digital transformation in the Niger Delta region.

The Managing Director of the NDDC made this known at the Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2025, which took place in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Ogbuku emphasised the importance of bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore the future of technology in Nigeria.

He observed that the Tech Expo served as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, focused on leveraging technology to drive sustainable development in the Niger Delta region and beyond.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer said that by sponsoring the Tech Expo, the Commission was demonstrating its commitment to fostering technological growth and development in the region.

He noted: “Technology is key to the future of the Niger Delta.

“As technology continues to evolve, it is wise to adapt to the changes and prepare for the future.

“We are ready to collaborate with relevant organisations to provide a training platform for our youth.”

The NDDC boss called on technology company leaders to build platforms that empower young people and foster tech-based skills.

He urged youths to use social media positively as a tool for self-development and financial empowerment.

Ogbuku said that the world of tomorrow would be shaped by the designs and technologies emerging today, adding: “It is up to us, as individuals and organisations to determine what happens next.”

The keynote speaker, Alex Onyia, gave insights into emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital entrepreneurship, emphasising the role of innovation in shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

Onyia charged the youths to make intellectual investments in themselves to build into independent individuals, stating that it was necessary to shift their focus from oil to technology.

He maintained that technology was the future as it was needed in every sector.

According to him, there was a need to look towards technology, affirming that technology is the new future for the youth of the Niger Delta region.

The Tech Expo featured interactive sessions, hands-on workshops, and high-impact networking opportunities, where participants collaborated on tech-driven solutions to regional challenges.

