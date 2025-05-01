NDDC seeks partnership with UN for Niger Delta development

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has expressed its willingness to partner with the United Nations (UN) to accelerate the development of the Niger Delta region.

Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the NDDC, made the appeal in a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Seledi Thompson-Wakama, in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

According to the statement, Ogbuku sought the UN’s support during his visit to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (UNRHC), Mr Mohammed Fall, at the UN regional office in Abuja.

He called on the global body to provide the NDDC with technical assistance and expert services to support the region’s development.

“We are eager to collaborate with the UN, recognising that the state governments in the region and the NDDC alone cannot achieve the level of regional development required,” he said.

Ogbuku highlighted key areas where support would be needed, including the provision of portable and affordable drinking water powered by high-tech solar energy sources.

He also pointed out the importance of reforesting the mangrove swamps, which have been severely damaged by decades of environmental degradation caused by oil exploration in the Niger Delta.

“Although the NDDC has made progress in providing solar-powered streetlights across the region, we still require UN support in delivering solar energy solutions for residential buildings.

“We also wish to explore the possibility of installing solar mini-grids in homes across communities, which would boost local commerce and trade,” he added.

The NDDC managing director further appealed for increased UN involvement in areas such as healthcare, education, youth training, gender development, and food security.

Dr. Ogunku stated that such interventions would significantly enhance the standard of living in the region.

In response, Fall affirmed the UN’s readiness to collaborate with the NDDC to fast track development in the Niger Delta.

He assured that the UN would support initiatives in food security, job creation, education, and renewable energy, among other areas.

“We aim to approach development in the Niger Delta holistically, rather than focusing solely on environmental pollution.

“This is merely an entry point; however, the UN’s development vision aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are designed to positively impact various aspects of people’s lives,” Fall stated.

He noted that the Niger Delta region deserved the attention of the UN having contributed to the economic development of the country and assured that there would be more fruitful engagements with the Commission

