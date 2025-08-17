NDDC says capacity building for directors critical

The Niger Delta Development Commission has emphasised the importance of functional training workshops for Directors of the Commission to strengthen their leadership capacity and enhance institutional performance.

Speaking at a two-day training Workshop for NDDC Directors in Port Harcourt, the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Patrick Ekade, stated that the training aligns with the vision of the Managing Director and the Board of the Commission, who have consistently championed human capital development within the organisation.

He said the training was part of ongoing efforts by the Commission to reposition its directorates for effective service delivery, noting: “The Managing Director, being a man of vision, saw the need to build the capacity of staff for improved professional delivery. This training is a major step in that direction.”

The workshop, with the theme: “Transformational Leadership, Strategic Governance, and Institutional Effectiveness for Public Sector Development,” featured two main sessions in transformational leadership and building institutional effectiveness, performance management and continuous Improvement.

Ekade noted that the training would equip the Directors to align their departments with the Commission’s strategic goals. “I am confident that this will enhance our collective output and ensure we deliver efficiently on our mandate,” he added. He also appreciated the NDDC Board and Management for their continuous commitment to staff development.

A Director in the Procurement Department, Dr Chuks Osuji, described the workshop as a timely opportunity to sharpen leadership focus. “It has given us clarity on our roles and how to strategically position our directorates to deliver on the Commission’s mandate,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director, Youths, Women and Culture, Imoni Ahunna, noted that the training enhanced her emotional intelligence, not only for effective leadership but also in managing team dynamics. “It has given me better tools to lead both with empathy and professionalism,” she remarked.

The Lead Facilitator, Adebayo Akintoye, noted that the capacity-building initiative by the NDDC Management showed a commitment to fostering a performance-driven culture and ensuring that the Commission continues to deliver sustainable development to the Niger Delta region.

Earlier, the Commission had conducted a similar functional training for staff across various cadres.

