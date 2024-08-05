NDDC rolls out internship scheme for 10,000 Niger Delta youths

The Chairman, Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chiedu Ebie, has formally launched the commission’s Youth Internship Scheme for 10,000 young people of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the roll out ceremony in Port Harcourt, Ebie assured that the NDDC was dedicated to advancing the implementation of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and implementation of impactful youth programmes.

He said that the Youth Internship Scheme would prepare 10,000 people across the Niger Delta region with the training and experience needed for gainful employment as well as self-employment through entrepreneurship.

Ebie explained that the scheme would accommodate young people across different levels of education and experience, noting, however, that they should not be above 45 years.

Also speaking, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, affirmed that entrepreneurial and skills enhancement were key components for unlocking the potentials of the youths in the Niger Delta region.

He said that the objective was to get the youths to acquire meaningful and self-sustaining skills that would improve their lives, support their families and communities and thus ensure peace in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku stated that the Internship Scheme and other youth programmes of the NDDC were carefully thought out and included in the Commission’s 2024 budget, noting that it was not a reaction to the protests in other parts of the country.

He stressed: “The scheme will also develop metrics for its impact on the economy of the Niger Delta region. Admission to the scheme will be highly competitive and will be driven by merit. Applicants will be required to include a personal statement in their application reflecting their commitment to meet the objectives of the programme and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.”

Ogbuku observed that the scheme would empower the benefitting youths in the areas of technology, music and arts, agriculture and marine, among others, adding that during the 12-month period of the internship, each intern would receive a stipend of N50,000 per month.



He urged those who would benefit from the programme to show good example for future beneficiaries, stressing that the registration would be done exclusively online via: https://www.nyis.nddc.gov.ng.



The NDDC boss said that all the nine NDDC states would have 500 slots before the application of the oil production quota for the remaining slots.

Ogbuku noted: “On July 30, we gathered in Port Harcourt to sensitise the youths of the region on the reasons why they should avoid the nation-wide protest planned then. The stakeholders unanimously agreed to stay away from the protest, demonstrating that despite our diverse nature and challenges, we are united in the view that we need development and not protest.

“This should tell investors that the Niger Delta is peaceful and eager for development. We recognise that things are difficult now in Nigeria and even in the global stage.”

Giving details of the Internship Scheme, the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai, said that placing youths on internship roles will allow them to enhance their technical skills and acquire practical experience to make them self-reliant.

He explained further: “Each applicant will be encouraged to identify a specific place of internship while the scheme will match them to prospective businesses that will help them to enhance their skills.

He declared: “We mark a significant milestone in our ongoing quest for progress and prosperity in the Niger Delta region.



“The heartbeat of a nation lies in the vigour and vitality of its youth, yet in the Niger Delta, the beat has faltered under the weight of impoverishment borne out of a very difficult terrain and limited opportunities.



“The NDDC Youth Internship Scheme is not merely a financial intervention, it is a symbol of our commitment to nurturing and empowering the next generation.



Antai urged all beneficiaries “to seize this opportunity with both hands and use it to fuel their passion to learn, to groom, and to give back to our communities.



“To our partners, stakeholders, and well-wishers, I extend my heartfelt gratitude, your support and collaboration are vital to the success of this scheme. Together, we can turn the tide of unemployment and steer the Niger Delta towards a brighter future.”

