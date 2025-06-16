NDDC restates commitment to gender equality, women’s empowerment

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in the Niger Delta region.

Sir Victor Antai, NDDC Executive Director of Projects, made the reaffirmation while speaking during the opening ceremony of a three-day workshop to commemorate International Women’s Day in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, the Commission was taking significant steps toward promoting inclusivity and development for women across the region.

Antai, represented by the Akwa Ibom State Director, Engr. Evong Evong commended the resilience and hard work of the women in the region.

He emphasised NDDC’s dedication to gender inclusivity, stating, “In our sustainable development agenda, gender equality remains a priority.

“From the inception of the NDDC, a dedicated department has ensured that women’s affairs remain central to our mission.”

He highlighted the Commission’s alignment with the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s national agenda, reinforcing their shared vision for women’s empowerment.

In his keynote speech, business strategist and brand specialist, Mr. Aniekeme Finbar, emphasised the pivotal role of information in women’s leadership and empowerment.

“An informed woman is an empowered woman,” Finbar remarked.

He urged participants to seek knowledge and remain actively engaged in regional affairs, stressing that education and awareness are the foundation for advocacy, leadership, and meaningful participation in society.

Speaking on gender equality and women’s rights, a consultant, Mrs Susan Umoh commended the NDDC for championing the cause of women, noting that “women are the backbone of society.”

She stated: “Always remember that as women, we are powerful and capable of achieving anything we set our minds to. Women should never allow themselves to be overlooked or undervalued.”

Emphasising the importance of encouraging women to harness their strength, Umoh urged the women to be ambitious, supportive of one another, and to push for regional growth, advising women involved in crafts to mentor others and be their sisters’ keepers.

